Save Up to 70% on Verishop's Indie Brands and Designer Clothes Today

Verishop is back with a brand new summer sale. You can save up to through Aug. 9. Since everything is already on sale, you can shop for what you want without a code needed.

With men's and women's clothes, you'll find everything you already expect to see here. Dresses, pants, shirts, shoes and even accessories are all on sale. If you're looking for bestselling apparel, you can grab these Nonat made from organic cotton for $81 (save 40%). Prefer a tunic instead? You can also check out this Nonat in organic cotton for $102 (save $40). Men looking for a look sweatshirt can get this for just $35, saving you 16% on a modern shirt that can go from work to date night. And if you need a light jacket that will keep you warm and dry, you can grab this for $66 (save 21%).

If you need a new bag that works for both men and women, then this in navy is $30. There's one main compartment, adjustable straps and a grab handle where you can take everything on the go.

But apparel and accessories aren't the only things you can get during this deal, you can also check out home essentials too.

Always wanted to get something from Staub? If so, this Staub is just $100 (save 41%). Or you can get this Staub for $200 (save 43%) in black, white or cherry only. There are plenty of other incredible deals on sale right now at Verishop. For more, head over to the website before the offer ends.