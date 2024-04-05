Save Up to 70% on Outdoor Furniture From Ashley, Wayfair and More
Spruce up your outdoor space on a budget with these deals -- but you'll need to act quickly because the savings won't last forever.
If you've been wanting to spruce up your outdoor space but you're on a tight budget, now is the time. Enjoy crisp spring days and prepare for the warmth of summer by taking advantage of these deals from Ashley Furniture, Wayfair and others. From dining sets to sofas, there are deals on everything you need to create the perfect outdoor chill spot for you and your family and friends.
Ashley has quality pieces at affordable prices and those prices have been significantly slashed. Right now, you can get up to 50% off outdoor furniture, including this outdoor dining table with matching chairs. This set is available for $120 off.
Celebrate Wayfair's five days of deals sale and get up to 70% off outdoor furniture and more. These stackable rattan chairs from Wade Logan can work for an indoor or outdoor space. You'll get a set of four starting from $198. This deal, and the many others, are only available for a limited time, though.
Whether you like to sip your morning coffee while watching the sun rise or spend the evening al fresco chatting with family and friends, this four-piece sling fabric conversation set can help you do it while sitting comfortably. And you can pick it up at Home Depot and save 27% off right now, with many other patio furniture options available with as much as 60% off.
Save up to 15% off outdoor furniture from Burrow. This Dunes teak two-piece sofa is currently on sale and you'll save $300 off. However, if the sofa style isn't your vibe, there are several other seating options available for you.
