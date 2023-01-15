Save Up to 70% on Crocs and Get Serious Comfort for Less

While Crocs may not be the most stylish shoes on the market, there's a good reason that these clogs have remained so popular over the years. They're supremely comfortable, especially for those who are on their feet for long periods of time, like chefs and nurses. And if you're looking to grab your first pair or add to your existing collection, we've got a sale you won't want to miss. Now through Jan. 22, Woot is offering up to 70% off tons of different Crocs styles, with prices starting at just $13.

There are tons of different styles for men, women and kids to choose from at this sale. If you're after the classic , you can snag a pair for $32, which is $18 off the usual price. Or you can opt for the , which are on sale for just $24, $6 off the usual price. Crocs even makes boots, and right now you can pick up a pair of for just $15. And Crocs are great for kids because the simple design makes them easy to put on. There are tons of different styles for kids at this sale, including , , and more, with most pairs starting at just $13.

You've got some time to shop around before the sale ends, but Woot typically has a limited quantity in stock, and there's a chance that some styles will sell out before it's over. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on theses savings.