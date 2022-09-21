Save Up to 70% on Camping and Outdoor Gear at REI

Do you have a camping trip coming up and you need new gear to help make it comfortable? If so you're in luck because REI has a sale with up to 70% off clearance items including tents, sleeping bags and more. Obviously this isn't the first time this brand had this kind of sale available. However, it's usually only up to 50% off, so this extra bit of savings is great for your pockets.
Tents are heavily represented. With 49 options to choose from, you'll be prepared to sleep safely. While this bundle is discontinued (as many products are), you can check out this backpacking bundle for $244 (save 30%) where you not only get a tent, but also a sleeping bag with options for long and regular sizes.
Already have a bag, but you still need a solo sleeper? Then this REI Co-op Passage 1 tent is a low $97 (save 30%) and features an adjustable ceiling to reduce condensation. And if you have a little money to spend you can always get a tent that works for your family or a group of friends with this Nemo Wagontop 4 tent for $440 (save 20%).
When you're sharing a larger tent, you can always pair it with this REI Co-op Siesta hooded 25 double sleeping bag for $114 (save 50%) where two people can sleep side-by-side. Other sleeping bags include a REI Co-op Trailbreak 20 sleeping bag for $76 (save 30%), Mountain Hardwear Shasta 15 sleeping bag starting at $136 and $76 REI Co-op Trailbreak 20 sleeping bag. Or if you prefer a blanket, this Rumpl Original puffy blanket is just $96 (save $25).
For the rest of the sale on affordable camping and outdoor gear, head over to REI for more.