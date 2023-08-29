Save Up to 70% at Wayfair During Its Labor Day Clearance Sale

Many of us are feeling the squeeze on our budgets lately, but with early Labor Day sales already underway at a number of retailers, it's a good time to splurge on the items you've been putting off purchasing. Wayfair is joining in on the action, offering up to 70% off select items during its Labor Day clearance sale. This offer is available now through Sept. 5. However, some items are have already sold out, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

Get everything you need for your home, both inside and out. There are a lot of great finds available at a deep discount right now, including this 8.6x11.6 foot interior rug from the Rifle Paper Co. x Loloi Eden collection. It lists for $940, but it's 67% off right now, meaning you'll pay just $307. Or grab the Robert Armoire with a sliding barn door for decorative storage while it's marked down by 65%, bringing the price to $310. You can also find deals on larger items, including furniture and patio sets, as well as hundreds off mattresses -- including this queen-size 14-inch gel-infused memory foam mattress from Beautyrest, which you can snag for $740 during this clearance sale.