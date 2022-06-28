Save Up to 68% on Sharpie, Paper Mate and Expo Products

The school year may be over, but you can get great deals now on writing tools and other school products. Check out this early Prime Day deal on a variety of Sharpie, Expo and Paper Mate products that will help you save big on everyday items. Choose from pens, markers, pencils, glue, letter trays and organizers during this sale.
One of my favorite products -- the Sharpie felt-tip finepoint pen -- is on sale for just $12.39, just a fraction of its original price of $36. Made for more advanced writers, these pens flow effortlessly on all kinds of paper, including parchment or thicker paper styles. They're great for journaling as well, allowing you to create a professional bold look with the finesse of a finepoint pen.
For those who are particular about cutting things just right, you can get an X-Acto heavy-duty wood guillotine trimmer for just $45. The tool is usually $141, giving you a whopping savings of $96. The guillotine comes with an easy-grip handle and has a self-sharpening system that keeps the blade sharp for a clean cut every time. Save more during this sale when you buy bulk items like these ballpoint black Paper Mate pens that come in 120-count and this two-pack of washable Elmer's liquid school glue (2 gallons for just $26, down from $76).