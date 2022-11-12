Save up to 63% on Kids Puzzles and Crafts

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

The holiday season is fast approaching, and many of us are shopping for our friends and loved ones. Right now as part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon has marked down by up to 63%, with many option under $10. Deals this good won't last long, so we recommend making your selection sooner, rather than later.

Crafts and puzzles can help kids develop motor skills and express their creativity, and Amazon has a ton of options to do just that. One of the best deals available for just about anyone is Crayola's , which includes crayons, glitter crayons, construction paper crayons, Pipsqueaks Skinnies markers, short colored pencils, coloring pages, mini construction paper sheets, a washable glue stick, chalk and classic markers -- all included in a reusable storage tub. It's marked down by 33% right now, bringing the price to just $21.

Other cool options include the for $26, saving you $11 off the list price. It allows kids aged eight or older to build their own robot coding toy. The kit includes 175 parts in all including a PC board, a motor with connectors, pinion gear, a battery holder and much more. Note, however, that you will need to snag four AA batteries as well. If you're looking for an educational toy for a younger crowd, there is a from Educational Insights that teaches shapes, letters and numbers for ages three and up.

There is also a available for $17 and a marked down to $11. And if you're looking to spend under $10, there's a , a , a , an and more, so be sure and check out the entire sale selection. These make great gifts for any of the kids on your shopping list.

Read more: Holiday Gift Guide 2022: Top Picks From CNET Editors