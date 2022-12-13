Save Up to 60% On Toys and More at Best Buy and Grab Some Gifts for Less

Doing some gift shopping for the kids, nieces, nephews, young cousins or other little ones on your list? Best Buy probably isn't the first place you'd think to do some toy shopping, but the tech retailer carries plenty of toys, games and collectibles. And right now you can even pick some up at a discount. Best Buy is offering up to 60% off select toys as a a part of its holiday sale event. These deals will only be available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

You'll find something great for every kid (or kid-at-heart) on your list at this sale. If you're shopping for a Star Wars fan, you can pick up this for the popular Disney Plus series The Mandalorian while it's a whopping $75 off, dropping the price down to $50. Or, if you're shopping for someone who likes to build and create, you can pick up this . It's over 3,000 pieces, and the final product is a detailed and adjustable model of Tesla's futuristic-looking vehicle. You can pick up this set for $135, which saves you $115 compared to the usual price. And if you're looking for some family games to play at holiday get-togethers, you can pick up this for just $14, $6 off the usual price. It's designed for anyone aged 6 and up. Up to four people can play at a time.