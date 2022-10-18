Pixel 7 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Cameras Apply for Student Loan Relief 'House of the Dragon' Recap 'Rings of Power' Finale National Pasta Day Deals Thumbs-Down on Thumbs-Up Marijuana on the Ballot Cars With EV Tax Credit
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Save Up to 60% Off Clothing at Lands' End Today Only

Get discounted clothes before this sale ends on winter gear and casual styles.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Two winter coats on a pink background
Land's End

Lands' End is currently running a big discounted sale where customers can save up to 60% by entering the promo code SHARE at checkout today only, until 11:59 CT (9:59 PT).

See at Land's End

If you're looking for winter coats or pants for your kids, there are several under $100. This packable ThermoPlume packable hooded jacket when you factor in the discount is $45. Made with six recycled plastic bottles, this recycled jacket is water resistant and has a zip-front chin guard for protection from the cold. For a fuzzy parka with SnowGuard wrist cuffs to keep snow out, try this kids expedition down waterproof winter parka for $98. And if you're looking for a colorblock jacket, this Squall fleece lined waterproof insulated jacket is $55.

Women looking for insulated coats can check out several styles including this women's down winter coat starting at $120. This coat has a water-resistant shell fabric, HyperDry down that stays warm even when it's wet. Another choice is this ultralight packable down coat starting at the low price of $102. For men, there's a Squall insulated waterproof winter parka starting at $100, while an expedition down waterproof winter parka is $134.

Before snow hits the pavement, you'll want to get your hands on affordable coats for the whole family. For the entire sale, head over to Land's End before the offer ends.

Your new fit doesn't have to cost a fortune.

Install our CNET Shopping extension, and we'll look for available promo codes for your favorite brands to add to your cart with a single click.