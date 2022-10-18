Save Up to 60% Off Clothing at Lands' End Today Only

Lands' End is currently running a big discounted sale where customers can save up to 60% by entering the promo code SHARE at checkout today only, until 11:59 CT (9:59 PT).
If you're looking for winter coats or pants for your kids, there are several under $100. This packable ThermoPlume packable hooded jacket when you factor in the discount is $45. Made with six recycled plastic bottles, this recycled jacket is water resistant and has a zip-front chin guard for protection from the cold. For a fuzzy parka with SnowGuard wrist cuffs to keep snow out, try this kids expedition down waterproof winter parka for $98. And if you're looking for a colorblock jacket, this Squall fleece lined waterproof insulated jacket is $55.
Women looking for insulated coats can check out several styles including this women's down winter coat starting at $120. This coat has a water-resistant shell fabric, HyperDry down that stays warm even when it's wet. Another choice is this ultralight packable down coat starting at the low price of $102. For men, there's a Squall insulated waterproof winter parka starting at $100, while an expedition down waterproof winter parka is $134.
Before snow hits the pavement, you'll want to get your hands on affordable coats for the whole family. For the entire sale, head over to Land's End before the offer ends.