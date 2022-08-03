Save Up to 58% On Toys for Learning With This Back to School Sale

It's Back to School season and that means a ton of educational items are on sale -- including toys! There are many toys that are designed with exploration in mind to help children learn about science, math and other subjects in a fun and engaging way, helping them discover new concepts and ideas.

Amazon has from Osmo, National Geographic, Snap Circuits and more by up to 58%. There are more than 80 different toys on sale today -- but act fast if you find something you want for your young learner. These offers end tonight.

If you want to incorporate tech into your child's playtime, consider some of the games from Osmo. The games require an iPad or Fire tablet, but the idea is that children will interact with hand held pieces to learn about shapes and colors, letter formation and phonics, and more while watching them come alive on the screen. The is for ages 3 to 5 and is discounted by $40 today, bringing the price to $80. There's also a for ages 5-10 that focuses on drawing and word problems. It's 50% off, bringing the price to $35.

The is a STEM learning toy designed for kids ages 8 and up where kids will have the opportunity to build their own globe, putting the wooden model together piece by piece and explore the concepts of geography, language, culture, art, trade and much more along the way. There's even a free Globe Explorer app to allow kids to discover more about certain locations once it's assembled. Normally listing at $53, you can snag it for just $28 right now.

For older kids, you can grab the . It is designed for kids ages 10 and up, and it comes with 31 experiments to help pre-teens explore mechanical engineering though models and devices such as wind tunnels, hydraulic lifts and more. This $100 kit is marked down by 43% right now, bringing the price to $57. Through the experiments and models, kids will be introduced to advanced topics including fluid dynamics, energy, oscillation, pneumatics and more.

There are lots of other options, too, including this for $30 that includes live caterpillars that you and your children can watch grow and transform into butterflies, this for $32, this for $18, the geometric puzzle game for $25 and so much more. Check out the at Amazon to find the perfect fit for your child's age and interests.