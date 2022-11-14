Amazon Is Offering Up to 54% Off Tribit Bluetooth Speakers and More

While its products aren't quite as popular as big-name brands like Bose or Sony, Tribit makes some of our favorite audio gear right now. Tribit claimed multiple spots on our list of the best Bluetooth speakers for 2022, as well as a spot on our list of the best running earbuds for 2022, and right now you can shop big discounts on select models. Today only, Amazon is offering up to 55% off a selection of Tribit speakers and earbuds, with plenty of bargains on some of our favorite models. Most of these deals are set to expire at 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these bargains.

Tribit makes top-notch speakers for both taking on the go and using around the house. If you want something compact for camping trips and small get-togethers, you could pick up the , one of our favorite speakers for 2022. It boasts up to 90 of powerful sound, an IPX7 weather-resistance rating, a Bluetooth range of up to 120 feet and it's on sale for just $48, $22 off the usual price. Or, if you want something with a little more power, you could upgrade to another one of our favorites, the . It features 24 watts of multidirectional sound, an IPX7 waterproof rating and it's on sale for just $48, $52 off the usual price.

If you're not worried about portability, there are plenty of speakers for home use on sale as well. The is an ideal bedside companion with an LCD time display, a built-in FM radio and two USB ports, and half-off right now, dropping the price down to just $35.

Or give your TV's sound a serious upgrade with this 38-inch, 2.2-channel . It's equipped with four full-range speakers and two subwoofers, four preset EQ modes, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and delivers 100 watts of sound. It's automatically on sale for $80, $40 off the usual price, but you can save an extra $10 when you activate the instant coupon.

And if you're looking for a pair of true-wireless earbuds, you can pick up a pair of for just $63, $57 off the usual price. They have an ear-hook design, and were named one of our favorite pairs of running earbuds for 2022 with an IPX8 water-resistance rating, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and up to 65 hours of listening time on a single charge. There are plenty more , as well as some deals on and even a in case you like to start your mornings with some tunes.