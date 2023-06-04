Save Up to 50% on Summer Styles at Adidas

With summer just around the corner, now's the perfect time to give your wardrobe an update. And if you're looking for a new pair sneakers, some new workout gear to help you beat the heat or just some stylish streetwear for running around town, you'll find it for less right now at Adidas. Adidas has officially kicked off its summer sale where you can save up to 50% on a massive selection of shoes, apparel and accessories. These deals are only available through June 13, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There are over 3,500 different items to choose from at this sale, so no matter what your style is, you're sure to find some great new looks for less. If you want a new pair of sandals for casual comfort, you can snag a pair of these Adilette Slides for just $25, which is $25 off the usual price. Or pick up some new lightweight training gear, like this breathable Workout Tee that you can pick up for just $28, saving you $12 compared with the usual price. Or show off your style with some bold new streetwear like this Collective Power bomber jacket, which is on sale for $63, $27 off the usual price. There are also tons of accessories that you can pick up at a discount, including hats, socks, backpacks and much more.