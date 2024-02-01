Save Up to $50 Off These Gorgeous Wi-Fi-Connected Photo Frames
You take so many digital photos. Isn't it time you bought a digital photo frame to show them off?
You don't have to buy the best phone on the market to take great photos these days, and you're probably snapping pictures of your kids and loved ones more than ever. But do you ever actually look at those photos? There once was a time when we'd take a photo and get it developed or printed before placing it into a frame so we could enjoy it. Now? Now we sometimes squint at our small phone screen. Most of the time we forget we ever took the photo at all. That's why a digital photo frame can be a great idea. And they don't have to cost a fortune, either.
Right now the folks at Aura are selling some of their top-rated Wi-Fi-connected frames, with big discounts ranging all the way to $50 off.
Aura frames come in an array of sizes and styles. Aura's Carver has a 10.1-inch screen with a freestanding 10.5-inch frame, making it a great size for a bookshelf. It has a 1,280x800-pixel resolution, though it's landscape only, so go for one of the other options if you want portrait mode. The Carver also has a speaker in the back for video and a fabric power cord. It's currently priced at $149, meaning you'll save $30.
If you want something with a higher resolution, the Mason Luxe has a 9-inch 2K display. It can switch between portrait and landscape, so it's more versatile, and its size makes it perfect for a desktop or other nook. It still has a speaker for video, too. Right now you can grab the Mason Luxe for $199. That's $50 off its usual retail price of $249.
The savings keep coming with the 15-inch Walden frame with its 1,600x1,200 display and matte finish. It's now down to just $269, or $30 off, while the trendy 9-inch Mason will set you back just $179, a $20 savings. All these frames connect to your home's Wi-Fi, so choosing photos is quick and easy, and with multiple colors available, you can pick the one that fits your decor as well.
