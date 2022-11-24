Live: 263+ Best Black Friday Deals Live: Black Friday TV Deals BF Deals Under $25 BF Deals Under $50 BF Cheat Sheet 5 BF Splurges Super Cheap Amazon Deals for BF Secret BF Deals via Alexa
Save Up to 40% on Bestsellers at Winky Lux

Plus, get a free lavender confetti lip balm too.

Robin Mosley
Beauty products on a blue background
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

There are a lot of great beauty sales right now, but one of my favorites is from Winky Lux. Save 40% on bestsellers today through Nov. 30 and get a free lavender confetti lip balm with every $40 purchase. This is part of the company's Black Friday sale, so don't miss out.

See at Winky Lux

Among the many brands I use, Winky Lux stands out for three reasons: First, its low price. Second, it's girlie and glitzy. Third, nearly everything in the collection, but especially the skincare, has a wonderful fragrance. Want a cheat sheet? Here's what I'd buy.

Cheeky rose cream blush

Works on several skin types and looks natural on the skin

$14 at Winky Lux

Uni-Brow universal shade eyebrow pencil

Give yourself eyebrow hairs in no time.

$11 at Winky Lux

Holiday dessert bar

Three different lip balms with scents to match their names.

$29 at Winky Lux

Flower lip balm

An affordable lip balm in a nice shade of pink.

$11 at Winky Lux

Add these products to your collection if you need simple makeup that won't cost a lot of money. Head over to the entire sale to see more.

