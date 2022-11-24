Save Up to 40% on Bestsellers at Winky Lux

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

There are a lot of great beauty sales right now, but one of my favorites is from Winky Lux. Save today through Nov. 30 and get a free lavender confetti lip balm with every $40 purchase. This is part of the company's Black Friday sale, so don't miss out.

Among the many brands I use, Winky Lux stands out for three reasons: First, its low price. Second, it's girlie and glitzy. Third, nearly everything in the collection, but especially the skincare, has a wonderful fragrance. Want a cheat sheet? Here's what I'd buy.

Works on several skin types and looks natural on the skin

Give yourself eyebrow hairs in no time.

Three different lip balms with scents to match their names.

An affordable lip balm in a nice shade of pink.

Add these products to your collection if you need simple makeup that won't cost a lot of money. Head over to the entire sale to see more.