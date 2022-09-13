Save Up to 25% on Kitchen and Dining Products at Target Today

There's always a sale on kitchen and dining items somewhere, and today that sale is at Target. Right now, you can save up to 25% on kitchen and dining items on must-haves, including coffee machines, cookware, dinnerware, cutlery and tableware. Plus there's also a separate deal for 20% off Threshold dining items too.
A lot of Target's kitchen and dining items have always been a good way to stock up on affordable things you can use in your everyday life. Products such as the Room Essentials plastic cereal bowl and its tall tumbler are each 50 cents. With how affordable both of those items are, you can grab quite a few of them to have a basic dinnerware collection. And if you want to skip buying individual pieces, you can get this 12-piece stoneware Avesta dinnerware set from Project 62 for $20.
Of course this deal isn't limited to just simple essentials; you can get the items you need to make your kitchen feel functional. Get your cups of hot coffee with this Keurig K-Mini single-serve K-Cup pod coffee maker for $80. Meanwhile, this Keurig K-Cafe special-edition single-serve K-Cup pod coffee, latte and cappuccino maker is $165, for when you want a fancier drink.
To round out the rest of your kitchen items, you can get a Farberware Reliance 15-piece aluminum nonstick cookware set for $50, saving you $20. Or you can go ahead and try the Nutrichef 11-piece nonstick ceramic coating set for $104 (save $26). While you're shopping, don't forget to pick up cutlery and kitchen storage too.
There are plenty of items you can nab for less, so take advantage of this deal by heading over to Target before the sale ends.