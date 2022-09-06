Save up to $200 on Select Dyson Home Essentials Today

Sure, Labor Day has ended, but there are still deals with nice savings up for grabs. One of these offers is from Dyson, where you can technology through Sept. 10. And depending on the item you purchase, you'll get a free toolkit, free accessory or free tools, too.

Dyson hair care products are not on sale at this time, but air purifiers and vacuums are available. The , originally $500, is now $400 and features a Motorbar cleaner head that can automatically get those pesky hairs off the brush bar. This vacuum also has stiff nylon bristles to clean up tough dirt from your floors and furniture. Plus, you get 10 functional vacuum pieces that can clean just about anything.

If you want a more affordable vacuum, this is $350 (save $100). It only has six tools, but it still has the Motorbar cleaner head. And it can get in between hard to reach crevices easily.

While cordless stick vacuums are handy, sometimes you want something that can handle deep cleaning, and that's where upright vacuums come in. The most budget-friendly of the bunch is this cleaner for $300. This vacuum has a self-adjusting cleaner head that raises and lowers on all floors, an instant release wand whether you need to go high or low, and ball technology to help it glide across the floor for better cleaning.

And for a nice air purifier, take a look at this for $300 (save $120). It can not only cool down a room, but it also oscillates up to 70 degrees to purify the whole room too.

There are several Dyson deals to check out, including this on refurbished for even less. For the entire sale, head over to today.