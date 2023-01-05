Save 20% on Bestselling Luggage at Samsonite in Time for Your Next Trip

It's finally 2023, and that means a whole new year of travels. Whether you're planning to travel to a sunny place or somewhere with snow, now's a great time to upgrade. Samsonite has you covered -- you'll get up to sitewide, no promo code needed, though Jan. 17.

Since luggage is expensive, it's important to get the most budget-friendly products while ensuring it's still high-quality. The most affordable bag on sale is this for $72 if you're looking for something to pack essentials and go. While this is even cheaper for $50.

Around $99 is where you'll see traditional rolling luggage. The is $99, and is a no-frills luggage designed to get you where you want to go. It doesn't have a TSA approved lock on it though. However, this $152 is a carry-on with a lightweight design and a TSA lock to ensure your belongings are secure. There's also this for $176 that you can place right under your seat without messing around with the overhead compartment.

Now If you're looking for medium and large spinners, you'll find that too. Grab this for $192. Inside, it has a cross ribbon and divider for better packing as well as multiple pockets. And if you want to splurge on a large spinner, you can get a for $224 that's build for security with a TSA approved lock, 360 degree spinner wheels and an exterior designed to withstand dings and bumps along the way.

That said -- the vast majority of luggage at Samsonite fits within reasonable prices for any budget -- even . So be sure and to find the right size, style and price for you.