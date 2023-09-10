Save Up to $1,300 on Premium Studio Appliances at LG's Extended Labor Day Sale

Labor Day may have come and gone already, but there are still a few ways to save on major home appliances. LG is still offering hundreds off its sleek and high-end Studio appliances, with fridges, dishwashers, ovens and more discounted by up to 20% right now. However, LG's extended Labor Day sale officially wraps up on Sep. 13, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these massive discounts.

There are all kinds of premium appliances that you can pick up for as much as $1,300 off right now at LG. If you're in the market for a new refrigerator, you can pick up this Smart InstaView Door-in-Door model with a substantial 24 cubic feet of space for $3,699 right now, which saves you $600 compared to the usual price. It features a unique Door-in-Door design with a separate compartment for easy access to favorites like milk and snacks, and it has a glass panel so you can see what's inside without opening the door.

Or, if it's time to upgrade your oven, you can grab this 9.4 cubic foot electric Studio model with a built-in air fryer and steam sous vide for $2,999 right now, which is $800 off the usual price.And if you want the convenience of a built-in air fryer but don't want to replace your entire oven, you can save $100 on this over-the-range convection microwave with 1.7 cubic feet of space and a humidity sensor that optimizes cooking time, which drops the price down to $799. And there are tons of other appliances available for hundreds off the asking price, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection before these deals are gone.