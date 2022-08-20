Save up to $1,000 on Classic, Contemporary Furniture and Accessories at Burrow

When thinking about contemporary comfort, more and more people are looking to to style their homes. And if you're seeking new home furnishings with a mid-century modern flair, you'll be excited by Burrow's Labor Day sale. Now through Sept. 6, Burrow is offering 10% off purchases up to $1,599. And the more you buy, the more your savings increase. The sale is sitewide on furniture and accessories -- just enter the promo code LDW22 at checkout to take advantage of these discounts.

This buy more, save more sale is ready to help you design your space the way you want it. Once you cross the threshold into $1,600 or more, the savings jump to $225 off. Each increment increases all the way to $1,000 off purchases totaling $5,000 and above. And with free shipping, your wallet will thank you as much as your impressed guests will.

Here's how the deal breaks down:

10% off up to $1,599

$225 off purchases of $1,600 or more

$300 off purchases of $2,000 or more

$375 off purchases of $2,500 or more

$500 off purchases of $3,000 or more

$700 off purchases of $4,000 or more

$1,000 off purchases of $5,000 or more



Most casual fans of the brand know that Burrow offers designs with clean lines and midcentury modern tones, especially when it comes to . But the brand has a lot of other options, too, with everything you need for your , including and , as well as accessories like and fine . And for your other rooms, Burrow has sleek and elegant , as well as and to finish the look.