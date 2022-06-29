Save Up to $100 on Samsung's Latest Galaxy Smartwatch Today Only at Woot

A smartwatch can add some serious convenience to your day-to-day life, and if you're already an Android user then the Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is the obvious choice. Powered by Google's new Wear OS, this advanced Samsung wearable was named our favorite Android smartwatch on the market in 2022, and right now you can snag it at a discount. Today only, Woot has a selection of brand-new Galaxy Watch 4s on sale for up to $100 off. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

If you're an Android user, the compatibility and convenience of the Galaxy Watch 4 can't be beat. In his review, CNET's Scott Stein stated that "I can't think of any Android watch that's as well-made and full-featured as the Watch 4." It provides real-time alerts for any calls, texts, emails or other notifications, and thanks to its Android OS, it's also compatible with a variety of Google Play apps. It's packed full of helpful health and fitness monitors, including heart rate, blood-oxygen levels, sleep patterns and even a built-in ECG function. The Galaxy Watch 4 is also compatible with both Google Assistant and Bixby, Samsung's own virtual assistant. It boasts a battery life of between one and two days, and it's totally water-resistant up to 164 feet.

There are three slightly different models you'll find discounted at this sale. This most affordable option is the , which starts at $190 for the 40mm screen, $60 off the usual price. For just $10 more, you can upgrade to the standard , which has LTE connectivity allowing you to check calls and texts, browse the web and more without being connected to Wi-Fi or your phone. You'll need to activate it through your preferred cell phone carrier to get service, and price start at $200 for the 40mm model, $100 off the usual price. The is also on sale for $290, a discount of $60. Internally, it has the same hardware as the other two models, but features a slightly larger screen and an old-school style if you're looking for a wearable that looks and feels more like a regular wristwatch.