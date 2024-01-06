Save 15% Sitewide on Cozy Bedding During Buffy's Latest Sale

If your bedding is ready for a New Year's refresh, Buffy makes some of the best sheets and comforters on the market. We've tested quite a few brands and this Earth-friendly company continues to impress. Right now, thanks to a 15% sitewide sale at Buffy, you can grab their sheets, comforters and pillows for less.

Among the many items on sale is the Breeze Sheet set, the award-winning sheets made from ultra-soft Eucalyptus fibers. The queen Breeze Sheet set normally costs you $189, but is currently marked down to $161. This set includes a top sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases. Add an extra set of coordinating Breeze pillowcases for $47, down $8 from the regular price of $55. The bestselling Buffy Cloud comforter, which we dubbed the best year-round comforter you can buy, in queen size normally clocks in at $145, but is currently on sale for $123. You'll also garner free shipping during this event.

Buffy is known for its cruelty-free practices along with its plant-based and naturally dyed products. When it comes to bedding that's cozy and good for the environment, you really can't go wrong with Buffy. Be sure to take advantage soon, because this sitewide savings ends officially on Jan. 8.