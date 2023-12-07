Save on Your Next Water Bottle From Air Up, Yeti and More
Grab a new water bottle and stay hydrated during this holiday season and into the new year.
Get yourself a water bottle and improve your overall well-being. Staying hydrated is an important part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Drinking the right amount of water is also the key to good mental health. Life is busy and we don't always get to drink all the H2O our body needs. One way to meet your daily water intake goal is by picking up a water bottle. Right now, you can save with these holiday discounts from Yeti, Air Up and other brands.
Yeti is a popular name when it comes to water bottles, cups and coolers. Right now, you can save 25% off the brand's stackable cups. These cups are beautiful and well-built, splash-resistant, dishwasher safe and stackable. They also come in a bunch of colors, including a few limited-edition options.
Air Up makes drinking water a lot less boring. If you're someone who struggles to choose water because it's just so bland then an Air Up bottle might be the thing you need. Air Up tricks your brain into thinking your water has flavors, thanks to the use of scent pods at the top of the bottle. You can pick up a holiday bundle and save up to 29% off. This family feast bundle, which comes with two bottles and four packets of scent pods, is currently available for just $100. That's $40 off the original price.
Adidas is known for its athletic wear and sneakers but the sports brand also makes water bottles. If you've been wanting to grab a new bottle then consider the REBO smart bottle. It's currently on sale for $63, down from its original $90 price tag. You can also save up to 30% off on other water bottles on the site.
When it comes to sporting goods, you can't go wrong with Dick's. Right now, Dick's Sporting Goods is offering up to 50% off during its holiday sale. You can get 25% off a Hydro Flask, which is one of our favorite brands in the water bottle space. You've probably seen these on TikTok and it's time to snag one for yourself. This model has a wide mouth with a flex straw and holds 32 ounces.
