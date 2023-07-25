Save $100 on This Portable Jackery Power Station and Charge Your Devices Anywhere

These days, getting off the grid doesn't mean you have to go dark completely. There are tons of solar generators and portable power stations that can keep your phone, speaker, camera and other small devices charged up just about anywhere. And right now, you can snag one of our favorites at a serious discount. Amazon has the Jackery Explorer 240 on sale for just $200, which saves you $100 compared to the usual price. Just be sure to activate the instant coupon to get the full discount. There's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Jackery Explorer 240 is our favorite affordable solar generator on the market in 2023. It's a portable power station with a 240Wh capacity, which is enough to charge your phone up to 24 times or your camera battery around 10 times. It has four total output ports, including two USB-A ports, a 110V AC outlet and a DC car port. Plus it weighs in at just 6.6 pounds and has an integrated handle, so it's easy to take with you just about anywhere. You can charge it using a wall outlet, which takes around three and a half hours, or using your car's outlet, which takes around five hours. And if you want the true off-grid experience, you can pair it with the Jackery SolarSaga 100 solar panel, which is currently $30 off at Amazon.