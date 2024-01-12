X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Save on Sports Gear With Deals From Nike, Adidas and More

Stock up on sportswear during these New Year sales.

cnet-deals-logo.png
cnet-deals-logo.png
CNET Commerce
The CNET commerce team scours the web for the best deals on computers, electronics, phones, gadgets and much more.
See full bio
CNET Commerce
2 min read

Making the New Year commitment to stay fit is a big one for most people. A great way to make sure you stick to your fitness goals is by picking up new workout gear. If you look good, you'll feel good, and you'll find the motivation you need to hit the gym. At least that's the hope. And right now, you can save big on athletic wear from all the big brands, including Nike and Adidas.

nike-canvas-jacket
Nike

Nike

Up to 40% off

See at Nike

Nike is kicking off the new year with an epic sale. You can save up to 40% off, plus an extra 25% off with code LETSGO. Nike has something for everyone, from gym clothing to hats and stylish shoes, you're sure to find a deal that fits your style and budget.

Woman holding several Adidas boxes
Adidas

Adidas

Up to 60% off

See at Adidas

If Adidas is your preferred brand, you can also get in on the action and save big for the new year. Adidas is offering up to 60% off shoes, accessories and clothes, including the Adicolor classic firebird track pants. These are one of the brand's best sellers, so make sure you act quickly to secure a pair or two.

spanxpromo
Spanx

Spanx

Save 50%

See at Spanx

If you've been wanting something from Spanx, the time to shop is now. The store is having a huge 50% off sale, which includes select shapewear as well as pants, tees, jackets and more. The brand's popular velvet half zip is available for $59, down from its original retail price of $118.

dicks-sporting-good.png
Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods

Up to 70% off clearance styles

See at Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods offers a wide range of athletic wear and gear at great prices, and things have just gotten even more affordable. Dick's currently has select clearance styles on sale for up to 70% off. This Patagonia pullover hoodie is available for just $65, for example.

Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from NikeAdidas and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.

Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image