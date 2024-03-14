Save on H&R Block Tax Filing Software Just in Time for the April Deadline

Tax season is here again and the April 15 deadline is hurtling towards us. If you're doing it on your own this year, filing taxes can be tedious and frustrating. Fortunately, there are countless tools to help you file right and file on time. H&R Block has some of our favorite tax software and tools, and getting access won't break the bank. Right now, H&R Block is offering a few great discounts to get you started.

James Martin/CNET H&R Block Get 20% off DIY online tax filing with H&R Block See at H&R Block H&R Block has several online plans to choose from depending on your circumstances. There's a free option for those with a super simple tax situation, but if you need a little more help, you can opt for the Deluxe plan. This plan gets you access to live expert assistance and the company's AI Tax Assist. If you have rental income or other investments to factor in, its Premium plan can help with that, or go for the Self-Employed plan for small business expenses. All of these plans are 20% off right now. See at H&R Block

H&R Block/CNET H&R Block Save on H&R Block tax software See at H&R Block If you prefer a tax software download, you can also save on H&R Block's offerings. Its Basic, Deluxe + State, Premium and Premium & Business options run the gamut of filing needs, and they are all deeply discounted by right now, dropping prices as low as $20. These can help you file everything from a simple federal tax return to complex taxes, like 1099s or business filings. See at H&R Block

Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from H&R Block and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.

Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.