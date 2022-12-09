Save on Christmas Gifts With These Limited-Time Coupons and Sales

The holidays are fast approaching, so it's high time that you got everyone on your gift list checked off. If you're stuck for ideas or you have a friend or family member who's difficult to buy for, we've pulled together some neat sales and coupon deals to help you out. With everything from wine to fashion and photo gifts, there's bound to be something for everyone below. We're also rounding up our top holiday gifts across all categories and prices, with picks from CNET's editorial staff if you need a little more inspiration.

If you have a friend or family member who considers themself something of an oenophile, then wine they can choose would be a great gift for Christmas. Wine.com is offering up to 50% off a variety of wines and you can score free shipping with code TINSELSHIP.

Edible gifts are never going to be poorly received and you can save 15% on holiday-themed Edible Arrangements. Simply use code FESTIVE15 at checkout. These would make great gifts or center pieces at your own holiday gatherings.

Vistaprint's latest sale offers as much as 50% off holiday cards and wall calendars. If you still need to send out cards or want to nab a custom calendar as a gift, now's the time.

Snag 50% off photo gifts at CVS with coupon code MERRY50. You'll be able to save on custom photo cards, ornaments, canvases and much more.

Get up to 50% off sitewide at Shutterfly and use code CNET for a further 10% off. You'll be able to save on photo books, calendars, magnets, mugs and much more.

Save 30% on sale styles at Spanx, including discounts on shapewear, leggings, cargo pants, underwear and more.

Select styles are 60% off in Gap's giftable sale, plus you can use code ADDIT to score an extra 10% off (or 20% off orders of $100 or more). The sale includes jeans, dresses, T-shirts, accessories and more.

Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.