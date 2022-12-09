Brittney Griner Freed RSV Facts 17 Superb Gift Ideas 19 Gizmo and Gadget Gifts Diablo 4 'Harry & Meghan' Series Lensa AI Selfies The Game Awards: How to Watch
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Save on Christmas Gifts With These Limited-Time Coupons and Sales

Whether you're struggling for gift ideas or just rounding out your holiday list, these deals are for you.

CNET Commerce headshot
CNET Commerce
2 min read

The holidays are fast approaching, so it's high time that you got everyone on your gift list checked off. If you're stuck for ideas or you have a friend or family member who's difficult to buy for, we've pulled together some neat sales and coupon deals to help you out. With everything from wine to fashion and photo gifts, there's bound to be something for everyone below. We're also rounding up our top holiday gifts across all categories and prices, with picks from CNET's editorial staff if you need a little more inspiration. 

Wine.com - Up to 50% off

If you have a friend or family member who considers themself something of an oenophile, then wine they can choose would be a great gift for Christmas. Wine.com is offering up to 50% off a variety of wines and you can score free shipping with code TINSELSHIP.

See at Wine.com

Edible Arrangements - Save 15%

Edible gifts are never going to be poorly received and you can save 15% on holiday-themed Edible Arrangements. Simply use code FESTIVE15 at checkout. These would make great gifts or center pieces at your own holiday gatherings.

See at Edible Arrangements

Vistaprint - Up to 50% off

Vistaprint's latest sale offers as much as 50% off holiday cards and wall calendars. If you still need to send out cards or want to nab a custom calendar as a gift, now's the time.

See at Vistaprint

CVS Photo - 50% off

Snag 50% off photo gifts at CVS with coupon code MERRY50. You'll be able to save on custom photo cards, ornaments, canvases and much more.

See at CVS

Shutterfly - Up to 50% off

Get up to 50% off sitewide at Shutterfly and use code CNET for a further 10% off. You'll be able to save on photo books, calendars, magnets, mugs and much more.

See at Shutterfly

Spanx - Save 30%

Save 30% on sale styles at Spanx, including discounts on shapewear, leggings, cargo pants, underwear and more.

See at Spanx

Gap - Save 60%

Select styles are 60% off in Gap's giftable sale, plus you can use code ADDIT to score an extra 10% off (or 20% off orders of $100 or more). The sale includes jeans, dresses, T-shirts, accessories and more.

See at Gap

Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.

Your dream home doesn't have to cost a fortune.

Use our CNET Shopping extension to compare prices, set price alerts or add coupons to your cart with a single click.