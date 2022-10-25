Save Nearly $50 On This Compact Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth Speaker

It doesn't really matter what you're doing, just about any activity is better with a little music in the background. And if you're looking for a compact speaker so you can take your tunes with you anywhere, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now at Amazon, you can pick up this portable Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth speaker on sale for just $80, saving you $49 compared to the usual price. The "color" part of its name may be a little misleading here, as this deal is only available on the black model. There's no set expiration on this discount, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will remain available.

The Color II didn't quite make our list of the best portable Bluetooth speakers for 2022, but it falls in between the SoundLink Micro and the SoundLink Flex that did. It's fairly rugged, with a soft silicone exterior and an IPX4 water-resistance rating, and it boasts up to eight hours of play time on a single charge. It connects to your phone via Bluetooth with a range of up to 30 feet, and it uses voice prompts to make pairing even easier. You can even pair it with other Bose SoundLink speakers for immersive, room-filling sound. If you do happen to be in the market for more than one speaker, Amazon is also offering $49 off a that you can grab for $229 right now.