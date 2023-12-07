Save Big on Pillows, Towels and Everything In Between During Luxome's Holiday Sale
Luxome has everything from pillows to towels for your home and beyond.
You can never have too many blankets, sheets, towels and cozy loungewear, especially from Luxome. The brand is known for offering luxury items at affordable prices, and those prices have just gotten better. Right now, Luxome is having a massive holiday sale up to 45% off sitewide.
Luxome has weighted blankets up to $40 off, starting at $80. There's also luxe sheets, starting from $115; plush robes from $110; and towel sets starting at $65. And Luxome doesn't just have things to keep your home cozy, there's also loungewear. The loungewear collection is some of the softest and most comfortable around. The Essential collection is available for both men and women. This line is made from ultra-soft, 4-way stretch modal fleece, it is a perfect year-round staple.
Consider picking up an item or two for you or a special someone this holiday season.
