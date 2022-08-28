Save Big on Patio Furniture, Decor at Target's Summer Send-Off Sale

Summer is coming to a close, and to wrap up the season, Target is offering some great deals on a huge selection of patio furniture. While it might not get much use this year, this is a chance to grab tons of new outdoor decor for next season at a huge discount. These deals are available all week long, and expire on Sept. 5, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of these discounts.

There's tons of discounted furniture, accessories and more, so whether you're looking for something big or small, you're sure to find it for less at this sale. If you're completely redoing your patio and want a whole new furniture set to match, you could pick up this which includes a loveseat, two chairs and a coffee table, for just $464, over $600 off the usual price. Or you save $100 on this from Studio McGee. It's weather-resistant and at 50 inches wide, it gives you plenty of space to curl up with a book or cup of coffee. And you don't need to spend hundreds to give your patio a new look. A new rug can make a big difference, and you'll find plenty, like this vibrant $78 , on sale for less right now.