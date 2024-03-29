Save Big on Outdoor Tools, Furniture and Accessories With Woot's Limited-Time Sale

When it comes to getting the perfect garden or kitting yourself out with all the latest power tools, finding a great deal isn't always all that easy. Whether it's a new power drill that you want it's time to replace that aging barbecue with a brand-new grill, Woot might have the answer. The retailer is currently offering some big discounts on a range of different garden and yard items with the chance to save up to 75% off. You won't need to enter any discount codes or clip any coupons here, but you do need to make sure that you place an order sooner rather than later -- these deals will come to an end on April 5.

With so many different deals available as part of this Woot sale we can't possibly hope to get into each and every one of them here. But there are some that are worthy of particular mention.

One such item is the DeWalt Max 20-volt torque impact wrench with hog ring, a product that comes with the wrench itself as well as an additional battery and a charging dock. All of that would normally sell for around $500 but if you order from Woot today you'll pay just $312.

Looking for a relatively cheap grill? The Solo Grill ultimate bundle comes with tools, a cover and more for just $185, a massive 69% off the usual $600 price. It's a great option for camping or just grilling in the yard, but wherever you do it the food will no doubt taste even better thanks to that huge saving.

There are tons more deals including a Hori Hori Namibagata Japanese weeding knife for just $15 and a whole lot more so make sure to check out the full list of deals before it's too late.