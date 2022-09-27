Live: Amazon Event Wednesday Probe Crashes Into Asteroid Prime Day 2: Oct. 11-12 Tesla AI Day Hurricane Ian Satellite Images Save on iPad Pro Refurbs Apple Watch Ultra Review EarthLink Internet Review
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Save an Extra 15% on This Already Discounted White Noise Machine

Have a sound sleep every night with six programmed soothing sounds for just $20 now.

If you have difficulty sleeping, there could be a number of reasons your eyes are wide open. Maybe you have some things on your mind keeping you up at night or maybe it's just too quiet in your room. If you need some soothing sounds to help lull you to sleep, check out this $30 white noise machine on Amazon that's 21% off. With an additional 15% off applied at checkout, the sound machine is just $20.

Big Red Rooster white noise machine
$20 at Amazon

This white noise machine by Big Red Rooster has six different soothing sounds including ocean, thunder, summer night, brook, white noise and rain. You can set a timer for 15, 20 or 30 minutes and adjust the volume to your preference.  

It's battery-operated and will run smoothly on three AA batteries, or you can plug it in with an AC adapter. With 4x4x2-inch dimensions, this little machine is highly portable and great for travel. It can also be good for babies, offices and other spaces.

Your dream home doesn't have to cost a fortune.

Use our CNET Shopping extension to compare prices, set price alerts or add coupons to your cart with a single click.