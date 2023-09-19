Save $800 on the EcoFlow Delta Pro and Get Serious Power on the Go

Whether its for off-grid adventures or staying prepared in case of an emergency, there are tons of reasons to invest in a portable power station. And right now, you can pick up one of our favorite models of 2023 at a serious discount. Wellbots is currently offering a whopping $800 off the EcoFlow Delta Pro, which drops the price down to $2,499 -- and you can save a further $10 with the promo code NEW10. There's no set expiration for this deal, however, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Delta Pro earned a spot on our list of the best portable power stations thanks to its lightning-fast charging speed. It can handle input from multiple power sources simultaneously, supporting speeds of up to 6500 watts, which can fully recharge this station in less than two hours. And it's extremely versatile with a substantial 3.6kWh capacity. It can recharge a phone over 300 times, power a refrigerator for a full day or run a circular saw for more than two hours, which makes it great for use at home, on the road or on a job site. Plus, it allows you to monitor the charge level, temperature, input/output and more from the EcoFlow companion app. And if you need even more power, you can pair it with other EcoFlow station for a massive network with a capacity of up to 25kWh.

And if you're looking to build a truly off-grid power system, you can pair it with this EcoFlow 400W portable solar panel, which is currently $400 off, dropping the price down to $799.