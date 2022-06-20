Save $75 on Samsung's Sleek Galaxy Watch 4 Today Only at Best Buy

The market for smartwatches is growing fast, and there's no longer a single true "best" model out there. It all depends on your needs and the other devices you regularly use. And if you're an Android phone user, the Galaxy Watch 4 is the one to beat right now. It was named one of our favorite smartwatches for 2022, and today only at Best Buy, you can pick up Samsung's advanced wearable , $75 off the usual price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.

If you're an Android user, the compatibility and convenience of the Galaxy Watch 4 can't be beat. It provides real-time alerts for any calls, texts, emails or other notifications, and thanks to its Android OS, it's also compatible with a variety of Google Play apps. It's packed full of helpful health and fitness monitors, including heart rate, blood-oxygen levels, sleep patterns and even a built-in ECG function. The Galaxy Watch 4 is also compatible with both Google Assistant and Bixby, Samsung's own virtual assistant. It boasts a battery life of between one and two days, and it's totally water-resistant up to 164 feet.

"I can't think of any Android watch that's as well-made and full-featured as the Watch 4," CNET's Scott Stein said in his Galaxy Watch 4 review.

The smaller is on sale for $225, while the larger is available for $255.

