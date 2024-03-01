Save 50% on KitchenAid's Hand Blender Today and Make Fluffier Mashed Potatoes Tomorrow

Soup season may be coming to a close but immersion blenders are never out of season. The handy handheld devices are perfect for puréeing a pesto sauce or making homemade condiments in seconds. You can also whip up dessert toppings or make mashed potatoes that are smoother than elevator jazz.

Right now, you can add our favorite cordless stick blender, the KitchenAid 7-speed KHBBV53 to your kitchen collection for just $50 while it's on sale on Amazon. That's a full 50% off the list price and $30 off the average price.

In our exhaustive testing of nine immersion blenders, the KitchenAid cordless model pulverized everything we stuck it in. It's also feather-light (just two pounds) and easy to maneuver. The only downside of a cordless blender is that you'll need to remember to charge it between uses. KitchenAid's stick blender is available in a few colors but only in matte black at this discounted price.

For a full look at the immersion blender category, check out this list of best stick blenders for 2024, including a budget buy and a splurge pick that's worth every penny.