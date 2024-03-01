X
Save 50% on KitchenAid's Hand Blender Today and Make Fluffier Mashed Potatoes Tomorrow

We tested nine hand blenders. Our favorite cordless model is currently half off, down to just $50.

David Watsky Senior Editor / Home and Kitchen
David lives in Brooklyn where he's spent more than a decade covering all things edible, including meal kit services, food subscriptions, kitchen tools and cooking tips. Since earning a BA in English from Northeastern in Boston, he's toiled in nearly every aspect of the food business, including as a line cook in Rhode Island where he once made a steak sandwich for Lamar Odom. Right now, he's likely somewhere stress-testing a blender or researching the best way to make bacon. Anything with sesame is his all-time favorite food this week.
Expertise Kitchen tools, appliances, food science, subscriptions and meal kits.
kitchenaid hand blender on counter

There is something to be said for choosing a cordless hand blender such as KitchenAid's excellent model.

 David Watsky/CNET

Soup season may be coming to a close but immersion blenders are never out of season. The handy handheld devices are perfect for puréeing a pesto sauce or making homemade condiments in seconds. You can also whip up dessert toppings or make mashed potatoes that are smoother than elevator jazz. 

Right now, you can add our favorite cordless stick blender, the KitchenAid 7-speed KHBBV53 to your kitchen collection for just $50 while it's on sale on Amazon. That's a full 50% off the list price and $30 off the average price. 

In our exhaustive testing of nine immersion blenders, the KitchenAid cordless model pulverized everything we stuck it in. It's also feather-light (just two pounds) and easy to maneuver. The only downside of a cordless blender is that you'll need to remember to charge it between uses. KitchenAid's stick blender is available in a few colors but only in matte black at this discounted price. 

For a full look at the immersion blender category, check out this list of best stick blenders for 2024, including a budget buy and a splurge pick that's worth every penny. 

