Save 50% On GearLight's Battery-Powered LED Lanterns and Pay Just $15 a Pair

When the power goes out or you find yourself in the dark, an LED lantern can be a lifesaver. GearLight's LED lantern is bright, portable and perfect for camping, emergencies or anytime you need light. You can get for just $15 when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. That's a 50% discount.

These lanterns feature bright chip-on-board, aka COB, LED lights and a 360-degree design to illuminate a campsite, backyard or any other place where you need some light. The lanterns are also collapsible, closing to a height of just 5.25 inches for easy storage, and weigh under 2 pounds each. That means you can easily carry them with you wherever you want to go.

Each lamp also has strong handles, a foldable hook and a magnetic base so that you can carry, hang or stick them just about anywhere. The lanterns run on three AA batteries each, and six Duracell AA batteries are included with your purchase, so you won't have to buy any to get started.

These lanterns are also designed to be durable in all kinds of weather, including rain, so you shouldn't have to worry about them holding up in a storm. For $15 this is a solid deal for such versatile lighting.