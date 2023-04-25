Save 50% on Dashlane's Password Manager Plan for the Whole Family

Online security has never been more important but it's difficult, if not impossible, to have strong, unique passwords for every website you log into without a way to store them. Instead of writing them down, having to reset your password each time you try log in or, worse, compromising on safety by using the same password everywhere, it's worth upgrading your setup to include a password manager.

And with Dashlane's current 50% off sale on its Friends & Family plan, you can help keep everyone in your home secure. Down to just $30 for CNET readers with code CNETFAM50, it's the equivalent of paying just $2.50 a month for a plan that works for up to 10 users -- but the deal expires May 1.

Dashlane's service isn't super expensive even at its full price of $60 for the year (or $6 monthly) but saving half certainly reduces the barrier to entry. The plan will renew at its regular annual price after your first year is up unless canceled.

A password manager like Dashlane allows you store all of your login credentials in one secure and encrypted vault. You can also use it to save important info like payment information, IDs, notes and more. Your passwords and other secure info can then be accessed across all of your devices with apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android and the web.

Dashlane can even help you generate stronger passwords and autofill them when you go to log in so you don't have to worry about remembering them. Dark Web Monitoring is included with the Friends & Family plan so you'll be alerted if one of your passwords has been breached and you'll be given steps to fix it. Other neat features of this top-tier plan include a VPN (on one account) for secure browsing and a Friends & Family dashboard that makes it easy to add or remove members.

Though this is a family plan, it's worth noting that you won't store every person's passwords together (as this could have security and privacy implications of its own). Instead, the plan allows for up to 10 separate accounts with the payment being the only thing that is managed jointly. Easy and secure sharing of passwords between accounts is available for apps and websites that multiple people need to be able to access, though.