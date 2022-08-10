Samsung Unpacked Livestream Wednesday New Wordle Strategy Nest vs. Ecobee Thermostat Best Deals Under $25 Fitness Supplements Laptops for High School Samsung QLED vs. LG OLED TV Samsung Unpacked Predictions
Save $50 on a Britech Cordless Vacuum

For a limited time you can get this great vacuum for just $120 on Amazon.
Britech cordless vacuum blue background
Britech

It can be exhausting to drag out your large vacuum every time you need to clean up a spill. Or having to wrestle with your vacuum's hose just to clean crumbs out of your car. Say no to heavy vacuums and hoses -- the Britech cordless vacuum makes cleaning less of a hassle. And it's on sale right now for just $120 on Amazon (save $50). 

See at Amazon

The versatility of the Britech is probably its best feature. The vacuum itself weighs in at just 7.8 pounds allowing for easy maneuverability. And it comes with a variety of attachments to adjust to any cleaning task you need. Unlike some handheld vacuums, the Britech comes with a 26-inch extension pole, allowing you to clean your flooring comfortably. While the smaller attachments can help with upholstery, stairs and pet hair removal. 

Dealing with tangled cords is a thing of the past. The Britech is cordless and rechargeable. It allows up to 30 minutes of cleaning on a single charge -- enough time for your weekly household vacuuming or detailing your car. The Britech comes equipped with a LED screen that displays the battery level and dust detection, and allows you to adjust the fan speed. 

