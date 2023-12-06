Save 47% on Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smart Watch: Now Just $159

Apple Watches are often touted as the best smartwatches you can buy, but they aren't the only wearable option out there. Known for its style and long battery life, the Fossil Wellness Edition Gen 6 is packed with features you'll love, and right now instead of the usual $299 price tag, the 44mm Fossil Wellness Edition is marked down to just $159 on Amazon.

Released in January, this Fossil smartwatch is packed with fitness-focused and smartwatch features, including phone notifications, music controls, the Alexa voice assistant, automatic workout detection and a SpO2 blood oxygen sensor. It boasts a two-week battery life, and a Wellness Gauge watch face that displays heart rate data and your V02 Max measurement for oxygen consumption. In his preview of the watch, CNET's Mike Sorrentino noted that it doesn't run Google's Wear OS, so apps can't be added to the watch from the Play Store. It does, however, sync with both the iPhone and Android phones using Fossil's app.

Available with a silicone band, the current price is for black, rose gold and navy models. There's no telling how long this deal will last, so if this attractive watch has been on your wish list, nab it now to score the discount.