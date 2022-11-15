Save $30 On This Tiny-but-Powerful UE Wonderboom 3 Bluetooth Speaker

Everything's better with some tunes, and thanks to the huge selection of compact speakers out there right now, you can take some with you practically everywhere you go. The UE Wonderboom 3 earned a spot on our list of the best mini Bluetooth speakers, and the best Bluetooth speakers overall for 2022, and right now you can pick one up at a bargain. Amazon has this rugged little speaker on sale for just $70, which saves you $30 compared to the usual price. This deal is only available until 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to grab one at this price.

Despite weighing in at less than 1 pound, this tiny UE Wonderboom 3 manages to deliver some impressive sound. It's equipped with dual 40mm active drivers, and delivers 360-degree sound for immersive listening. It even has a dedicated boost button for when you need a little extra volume. And this speaker is plenty durable, so it's great for camping trips and other outdoor adventures.

It's protected against water and dust with an IP67 weather-resistance rating, and it even floats, so you don't need to worry about dropping it in a pool or lake. It can also survive drops of up to 5 feet, and it has an integrated bungee loop so you can clip it to your bag, bike or tent. If size and durability are your top priorities, this is one of the best speakers you'll find out there at the moment -- especially at this price.