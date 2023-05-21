Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Save 30% at Adidas and Update Your Style for the Summer

With summer just around the corner, you may be looking to refresh your wardrobe. And whether you're looking for a new pair of shoes, some new workout gear or a new swimsuit for lounging by the pool, you'll find it for less right now at Adidas. When you use the promo code MAYSALE, you'll save 30% on both full price and sale items, some of which are already up to 40% off. However, this offer is only available through Monday, May 22, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

With over 3,000 different items to choose from, there's options for every look and style at this sale. If you need a new pair of shoes for the running season, you can pick up a pair of these Adizero Boston 11 running shoes. They're already $64 off, and you can save an extra $29 with the coupon code. Or, if you want to beat the heat with some new, lightweight athleisure wear, you can pick up this stylish graphic sweatshirt made of recycled and renewable materials for $27, which saves you $28 compared with the list price. And if you've got some beach days planned, this is a great chance to snag some new swimwear for less, like this one piece Parley swimsuit that you can grab for $52 off, which drops the price down to $38. There's tons of other gear to choose from, including T-shirts, shorts, sandals, joggers and more, so be sure to shop the entire selection before these deals are gone.

