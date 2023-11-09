Save 20% and Get a Free Dog Toy With These Molekule Air Purifiers
Now you can breathe more easily with these Molekule air purifiers and get a free dog toy all while saving 20% off.
Breathe more easily by taking advantage of this early Black Friday deal to pick up a new Molekule air purifier with a big 20% discount. Not only will you save money but you'll also get a free limited edition dog toy thrown in as well.
This offer will get you an Air Mini Plus air purifier for just $288 while the Air Pro will set you back $812. Neither of those prices requires you to enter a discount code or clip a coupon, but you do need to be quick -- Molekule's discounts are only going to run through 11/11, giving you just a couple of days left to make your purchase and save some cash.
The most affordable air purifier that Molekule makes, the Air Mini Plus uses PECO technology and a true HEPA 99.97% particle-capture efficiency rate to make sure that your rooms and spaces are as clear as can be. This little bit of kit is designed for spaces up to 250 square feet, so it's time to get the measure out. Note that you can actually get this model for just $250 at Amazon, but you won't get that dog toy if you go that route.
Those with bigger rooms will need the Air Pro, an air purifier that can clean the air in a room up to 1,000 square feet using its two Auto Protect modes. There's a touchscreen interface, too. It's available for the same $812 price at Amazon but again, there's no dog toy there.
