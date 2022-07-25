Save 20% On Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags With This Exclusive Deal

Whether they're for guests, seasonal or just in case of emergencies, it's never a bad idea to have a few extra a sets of sheets and blankets on hand. But that's a lot of storage space for something you may only use a few times a year. Vacuum storage bags can reduce the original volume by up to 80%, and right now you can stock up for less. Through July 31, you can save 20% on Spacesaver vacuum storage bags at Amazon with this CNET-exclusive offer. The discount will be automatically applied through the link below, or you can use the promo code 20CNETSPACE at checkout.

These Spacesaver vacuum storage bags use either a hand pump or vacuum to remove every bit of excess air and make your bulky items much more manageable, and you'll find multiple sets and sizes available at this sale so you can grab the one that works best for your needs. If you've got big comforters and pillows taking up precious closet space, you could pick up this for just $24, saving you $6 off the usual price. Or, if you've got lots of smaller items like winter clothes and jackets you're not using right now, you could grab a for just $23 after the discount. They're also great for getting the most out of your suitcase space during travel, and you can snag a for just $18 right now.