Save 20% on JBL's Compact and Environmentally Friendly Go 3 Eco Speaker

The rugged and compact JBL Go 3 is already one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers on the market in 2023. And the Eco version offers the same great sound and design in a more environmentally-friendly package that's made of recycled plastic and fabric. Right now, you can pick up one of these excellent eco-conscious speakers for just $40 at Amazon, which is 20% off the usual price. There's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

While the exterior of the JBL Go 3 Eco is made of 90% PCR plastic and 100% recycled fabric, internally it has all the same hardware as the basic version that we named the best pocket-friendly speaker of 2023. That means it still features a durable IP67 waterproof and dustproof design that makes it great for outdoor adventures. And despite weighing in at less than half a pound, it boasts impressive audio quality and punchy bass for its size. It also features Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, and an integrated loop that makes it easy to attach to your bag or backpack. Its only real drawback is a limited five-hour battery life, but at less than $50, this is still an excellent value if you're looking for an easy way to take your tunes on the go.