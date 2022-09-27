Save 18% on Sofas, Chairs, Lighting and More at Apt2B

Furniture is expensive, but when you want to get nice pieces for your home, spending a little money makes the difference. That, however, doesn't mean you can't get a deal on nice quality furniture for less. In fact, during Apt2B's autumn sale, you can get through Oct. 3.

Even with the deal in place, you will still spend quite a bit of money, at most $2,000 or so. As for style, you'll come across farm and modern pieces that can give your space a lift. If you're looking for an artistic coffee table, check out this for $326. This teak wood table also has iron legs for sophistication. Keep in mind though, since this is made with real wood, each table will have slight variations. Prefer a simpler coffee table? Then this with a black and light brown finish is now $449.

Over in sofa and chair categories, there are standout pieces, including this for $1,310. This plush sherpa fabric chair has a high-density foam cushion, hardwood frame, anti-slip glides on its legs and more. For just a little more money, snag a for $1,802. This sofa has over 80 color options, hidden legs and high-density foam cushions.

If you want a timeless clock why not get one with a pendulum design? is $72 and runs on just one AA battery. There are also media stands you can put your brand new smart TV on, it just depends on your style. Get one in for $1,335 for sturdy storage.

There are only six days left before this deal ends. So, if you want to take advantage of this seasonal sale, head over to today.