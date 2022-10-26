Save $17 On a Portable and Affordable Oontz Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker

Everything's better with a little music. And thanks to the huge variety of compact Bluetooth speakers on the market right now, you can take some with you everywhere you go. If you're looking for a budget-friendly option, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Amazon already has the Angle 3 on sale for $26, which saves you $9 compared to the usual price. And you can save an extra $4 by activating the instant coupon on the product page, knocking the price down to just $22. There's no clear expiration on this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will remain available.

The Oontz Angle 3 is a slight step down from the Angle 3 Ultra that was named one of our favorite bargain speakers for 2022, but still has plenty to offer -- especially at this price. It's just 5.2 inches long, and weighs in at just 10 ounces, so it's easy to throw in your bag and take on the go, but it still manages to deliver 10 watts of powerful sound. It's also protected against rain and splashes with an IPX5 water-resistance rating, so it's great for pool parties and camping trips. It's equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for seamless music streaming, and it has a range of up to 100 feet. Plus, with all-day battery life, you can keep the party going for hours.

There are multiple different colors available, and while some are discounted as well, the $22 price is only available on the black color variant. And if you want to go with a slightly smaller speaker, the is also on sale right now for just $18 with the instant coupon, which saves you $12 compared to the usual price.