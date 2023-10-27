X
Save $120 and Cook Like a Boss With This Bella Pro Series Toaster Oven and Air Fryer

Having the right tools in the kitchen can make all the difference and this deal saves you $120 on a popular toaster oven and air fryer.

Oliver Haslam Writer
Bella Pro Series Toaster Oven
Bella/CNET

Whether you do a lot of cooking or just like to dabble, you'll know that it's vital to have the right tools to hand. A good toaster oven or air fryer can make all the difference and right now you can get your hands on both of those things in one silver package while saving some money in the process.

The Bella Pro Series 12-in-1 six-slice toaster oven and air fryer normally cost around $250. But today, Best Buy is selling it for just $130, giving you an easy $120 saving. You don't even need to do anything special to take advantage of this deal, either. Buying for a loved one? Best Buy is also offering an extended holiday return period which means you can buy now and have until Jan. 13 to return it if needs be.

See at Best Buy

Not that there's likely to be any reason to do that, because this thing has everything you or the lucky recipient is likely to need. The machine can do all kinds of things including toasting, baking, air frying, and just plain old reheating your pizza. The six-slice toaster gives you plenty of space, and the 33-qt air fryer is roomy enough for most, too. The French doors are a nice touch as well.

Other features worth noting include the see-through doors, interior lights, adjustable racks, and a removable drip tray with Bella also giving you a two-year warranty for added peace of mind. So, with all of that said, can you afford not to have one of these on your kitchen counter?

