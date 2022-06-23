Samsung Summer Sale: Up to $800 off Appliances and Tech

Get Amazon Prime for Free Sony X80K TV Review Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Early Prime Day Deals Eero 6 Plus Review
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Samsung is jumpstarting the summer of savings with a daily deals sale. You can find big-ticket items at a discount each day of the week. Starting with Wednesday's offer of $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip3, $200 off a 55-inch QLED 4K TV and $800 off the Bespoke AirDresser Clothing Care System. Samsung is running this sale until June 26 and we already know what will be part of the sale.

Here are the offers for the rest of the week.

Friday

  • Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV (Read our review)
  • Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry
  • Galaxy Tab 8 Ultra (Review)

Saturday

  • Galaxy Book 2 Pro (Review)
  • 85-inch QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (Review)
  • Smart 44dBA Dishwasher

Sunday

If you're already in the market for any of the above, it's worth it to check back what the discount will be on each day. Otherwise, you can still score week-long deals like $50 off Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watches.

