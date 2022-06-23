Samsung Summer Sale: Up to $800 off Appliances and Tech

Samsung is jumpstarting the summer of savings with a daily deals sale. You can find big-ticket items at a discount each day of the week. Starting with Wednesday's offer of $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip3, $200 off a 55-inch QLED 4K TV and $800 off the Bespoke AirDresser Clothing Care System. Samsung is running this sale until June 26 and we already know what will be part of the sale.

Here are the offers for the rest of the week.

Friday

Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV ( Read our review

Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry

Galaxy Tab 8 Ultra ( Review

Saturday

Galaxy Book 2 Pro ( Review

85-inch QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (Review)

Smart 44dBA Dishwasher

Sunday

55-In Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV (2021) (Review of 2019's model)

Smart SLIM Over-the-Range Microwave

Galaxy Tab 8 Ultra ( Review

If you're already in the market for any of the above, it's worth it to check back what the discount will be on each day. Otherwise, you can still score week-long deals like and .

Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.



