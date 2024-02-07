Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Gives Me Everything I Need, and It's On Sale for Valentine's Day

A good smartwatch, to me, is one that simply lets me answer (or screen) calls hands free, check my notifications when my phone is out of sight, and control my music and audiobooks. A great smartwatch adds health, fitness and sleep tracking features without breaking the bank.

Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) delivers on all those features, and if you're looking for a sweet gift for Valentine's Day, it's on sale right now.

One good way of not spending too much money when buying tech is choosing a previous version of a current device. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is currently 15% off at Amazon for $169 in the pink gold color option, down from its usual $200 price tag. It looks almost identical to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, which only added minor improvements to the Watch 4.

Sure, it's not the latest model of the Samsung Watch -- that would be the newly announced Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. But it still has all the main features I need, including ECG, blood pressure monitoring, sleep monitoring, Google integration for most things and Samsung Health.

I'm not a fitness fanatic, so I don't need all the latest tracking features, or even the improved battery life and bigger screen size of the Watch 6 40mm, which retails for around $300. The Galaxy Watch 4 has the fitness tracking I need without being overly complex. (It has advanced workout tracking for six modes including running, rowing and swimming, if you like those auto-detected tracking features.)

One caveat: Some people have complained that their battery is depleting quickly lately. Samsung has advice on how to run a diagnostic on your watch and remedy the issue.