Run Towards The Savings -- Garmin's Venu 2 Smartwatch is on Sale Now

Looking to track your workouts more efficiently? Your sleep? Overall health? The Garmin Venu 2 GPS smartwatch can help with that. The Venu is more fitness-focused than your average smartwatch -- so if you're looking for an Apple Watch dupe, you'll be disappointed. That being said, the Venu 2 is a great option for those who like to live an active lifestyle and right now you can , a discount of $130.

While the phone-centric features are put on the back burner, they are just to make room for accurate heart monitoring, health metrics and preloaded customizable workouts. Don't worry, you can still check your messages and email, control your music or make contactless purchases with Garmin Pay. The watch also has a bright AMOLED display, to help you see your workout stats even in the sun.

One of the best features of this smartwatch has to be the long-lasting battery. Most people charge their smartwatch every night, but with the Venu 2, its battery can last up to 11 days in smartwatch mode -- giving you uninterrupted monitoring of your health. Track your blood-oxygen level while you sleep or monitor your movement during the day. You can also download up to 650 songs straight to your watch from Spotify or Amazon Music.