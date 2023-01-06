Live: CES Live Blog Wonders of CES Future Tech at CES Bomb Cyclone Threatens California Cuffless Blood Pressure Monitor iOS 16.3 Beta 10 Changes on Tax Returns Habits to Boost Mental Health
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Revive Your Skin Care Routine With Up to 50% Off Beauty Products at Sephora

Each day, there's a new beauty product on sale for your collection.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Sunscreen products
Sephora

There are plenty of deals out there for incredible skin care at low prices. Right now, Sephora is running a brand-new sale where you can get up to 50% off top skin care every single day through Jan. 17

See at Sephora

Today's deal is for Coola and Josie Maran. Specifically, you can get a Coola classic body organic sunscreen spray with SPF 50 for $14 and a Coola sunscreen face lotion with SPF 50 for $16. Since you should wear sunscreen all year around, these two deals are great if you need to incorporate it into your daily routine. The other deal is also for SPF from Josie Maran. Its Get Even Sun Milk with SPF 33 is an argan oil-powered mineral sunscreen for $23.

Here are some additional deals all for 50% off that you can expect in the next few days. 

  • Estee Lauder (Jan. 7)
  • Kiehl's (Jan. 8)
  • Peter Thomas Roth (Jan. 8)
  • Kate Somerville (Jan. 10)
  • Murad and Dr. Brandt Skincare (Jan. 11)
  • First Aid Beauty and StriVectin (Jan. 12)
  • Clarins (Jan. 13)
  • Clinique (Jan. 14)
  • PMD, Foreo, Dermaflash (Jan. 15)
  • Fresh (Jan. 16)
  • Origins (Jan. 17)

Save cash on your favorite facial products.

Scrubs, cleansers and creams all add up. Get the best price on your skin care products when you use the CNET Shopping extension.